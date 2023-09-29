The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taco Bell Releases Most Aussie Taco Ever, Featuring Vegemite

Taco Bell Releases Most Aussie Taco Ever, Featuring Vegemite

Fast-food chain Taco Bell has joined forces to make the most Aussie taco ever, a Vegemite Taco.

Named the “Mitey G”, the taco featuring the polarising Aussie icon of spreads is being released to celebrate International Taco Day on October 4th.

However, it will only be available to purchase from Saturday, September 30 until Wednesday, October 4.

The Mitey G will set you back $6.95 but it is only while stocks last.

General Manager of Marketing at BEGA Group, Matt Gray, said in a press release: "Australia's much-loved spread, Vegemite, turns, 100 years young on October 25 - so it's fitting that Taco Bell's most Aussie taco yet includes one of the nation's most iconic food brands. We're excited to see Aussies embrace this new and unique taco that tastes like Australia.”

Taco Bell Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Howie, added, "At Taco Bell, we're big on food that's crunchy, cheesy and saucy. We love big, bold flavours. Adding Vegemite to our hugely popular Cheesy G Taco just makes sense. I'd say it is the perfect way to celebrate International Taco Day.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Taco Bell Australia (@tacobellaus)

Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Netherlands University Medical Centre Leaves 3 Dead
NEXT STORY

Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Netherlands University Medical Centre Leaves 3 Dead

Advertisement

Related Articles

Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Netherlands University Medical Centre Leaves 3 Dead

Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Netherlands University Medical Centre Leaves 3 Dead

Police have arrested a suspected student gunman after he opened fire on a university medical centre and a nearby home in Rotterdam on Thursday, leaving 3 people dead.
News Presenter Laurence Fox Sacked Over “Demeaning” Comments About Female Journalist

News Presenter Laurence Fox Sacked Over “Demeaning” Comments About Female Journalist

GB News has suspended presenter Laurence Fox after a vile, misogynistic rant about journalist Ava Evans, saying, “who would want to shag that?”
Australia's East Coast Temperatures To Soar As NRL & AFL Finals Set To Play In Strong Heat

Australia's East Coast Temperatures To Soar As NRL & AFL Finals Set To Play In Strong Heat

Temperatures across Australia’s east coast are expected to soar above more than 8C above average this weekend.
Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka Found Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been found not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent after he was accused of "stealthing" a woman he met on Tinder in Sydney.
Napoli Footballer Threatens To Sue His Own Team Over Social Media Post

Napoli Footballer Threatens To Sue His Own Team Over Social Media Post

The video was posted to the club’s account and shows striker Victor Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna on the weekend.