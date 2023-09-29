Taco Bell Releases Most Aussie Taco Ever, Featuring Vegemite

Named the “Mitey G”, the taco featuring the polarising Aussie icon of spreads is being released to celebrate International Taco Day on October 4th.

However, it will only be available to purchase from Saturday, September 30 until Wednesday, October 4.

The Mitey G will set you back $6.95 but it is only while stocks last.

General Manager of Marketing at BEGA Group, Matt Gray, said in a press release: "Australia's much-loved spread, Vegemite, turns, 100 years young on October 25 - so it's fitting that Taco Bell's most Aussie taco yet includes one of the nation's most iconic food brands. We're excited to see Aussies embrace this new and unique taco that tastes like Australia.”

Taco Bell Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Howie, added, "At Taco Bell, we're big on food that's crunchy, cheesy and saucy. We love big, bold flavours. Adding Vegemite to our hugely popular Cheesy G Taco just makes sense. I'd say it is the perfect way to celebrate International Taco Day.”