Sydney Man Defends Spending $47 On Breakfast

A Sydney man has taken to TikTok to defend spending $47 on a big brekkie at a trendy cafe in Potts Point.

Mark, the owner of the clothing brand Breakfast Shirts, is a breakfast enthusiast who regularly posts reviews of cafes on social media. 

Mark made waves earlier this week when he shared the $140 breakfast he shared with a friend at Pina, a popular cafe in Potts Point.   

The pair each ordered a steak and egg dish for $32, and then added on a hash brown, bacon and avocado, taking the cost to $47.50 a plate.

Mark and his friend also had coffees and a congee, combined with the added weekend surcharge took their total shared bill to $140.

Many commenters were quick to question the costly meal, some calling the prices “crazy” and pointing out how much cheaper it would be to make the meal at home. 

Mark clarified in a later video that even though the food “was on the more expensive end”, it was worth it.   

“Cafes and people doing good food should charge accordingly,” he said. 

Mark went on to describe himself as “an excessive breakfast spender” and applauded Pina for their amazing service. 

“It was expensive but I back it, I'll be back for sure,” he said. 

@breakfastshirts Pina, Potts Point, Sydney #breakfastshirts ♬ original sound - Breakfast Shirts
