The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Sydney Cafe ‘The Grounds Of Alexandria’ Named World’s Most Instagrammed Restaurant

Sydney Cafe ‘The Grounds Of Alexandria’ Named World’s Most Instagrammed Restaurant

Sydney’s The Grounds of Alexandria has been named the most popular restaurant on Instagram in the world, according to a new study.

A new study conducted by Betway looked at hashtags from 100 restaurants across the globe to discern which venue was the most popular on Instagram.

The restaurant was hashtagged 120,440 times on the social media platform in 2023.

Venue director Ramzey Choker told The Daily Telegraph that they were “shocked” to be on top of the list.

“For a restaurant in Sydney, Australia to be number one is wild,” Mr Choker said.

“The other restaurants are celebrity hangout joints and the places that you see them leaving on the news every week, so we’re really pleased with the way our business is perceived online.”

Sydney’s The Grounds of Alexandria has been named the most popular restaurant on Instagram in the world, according to a new study.

Most Instagrammed Restaurants In The World: 

  1. The Grounds of Alexandria, Sydney
  2. Sketch, London
  3. Catch, Los Angeles
  4. Pink Mamma, Paris
  5. The Salt Lick BBQ, Driftwood
  6. Man Wah, Hong Kong
  7. Thip Samai, Bangkok
  8. Le Coucou, New York City
  9. La Favela, Bali
  10. Dalloway Terrace, London
 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by The Grounds (@thegrounds)

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok
NEXT STORY

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

Advertisement

Related Articles

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

North Korean Propaganda Song Becomes Viral Hit On TikTok

A patriotic and totally normal song about Kim Jong Un, which describes the leader as “warm-hearted” and “friendly” has gone viral on TikTok after Gen Z users have been remixing the living democracy out of it.
Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Loses Over $10,000 Over Mistake No Aussie Would Make

Aussie Wheel of Fortune fans have been left baffled after an American contestant failed to complete the puzzle in which the answer was an iconic Australian animal.
Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

Melbourne's Flemington Racecourse Touted To Be The Next Location For 'ABBA Voyage'

Melbourne is on the cusp of securing a major coup by becoming the second city in the world to host ABBA's groundbreaking 3D virtual concert 'ABBA Voyage'.
Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

Local South Australian Footy Club Loses By Astonishing 516 Points

A local Adelaide footy club lost by an astonishing 516 points after they failed to kick a single goal in the game.
1.5 Million People Expected At Free Madonna Concert In Rio De Janeiro

1.5 Million People Expected At Free Madonna Concert In Rio De Janeiro

Hoards of people have gathered on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach ahead of a free open-air concert by Madonna that was expected to attract some 1.5 million people.