Sydney Cafe ‘The Grounds Of Alexandria’ Named World’s Most Instagrammed Restaurant

A new study conducted by Betway looked at hashtags from 100 restaurants across the globe to discern which venue was the most popular on Instagram.

The restaurant was hashtagged 120,440 times on the social media platform in 2023.

Venue director Ramzey Choker told The Daily Telegraph that they were “shocked” to be on top of the list.

“For a restaurant in Sydney, Australia to be number one is wild,” Mr Choker said.

“The other restaurants are celebrity hangout joints and the places that you see them leaving on the news every week, so we’re really pleased with the way our business is perceived online.”

Sydney’s The Grounds of Alexandria has been named the most popular restaurant on Instagram in the world, according to a new study.

Most Instagrammed Restaurants In The World:

The Grounds of Alexandria, Sydney Sketch, London Catch, Los Angeles Pink Mamma, Paris The Salt Lick BBQ, Driftwood Man Wah, Hong Kong Thip Samai, Bangkok Le Coucou, New York City La Favela, Bali Dalloway Terrace, London