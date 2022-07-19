The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Study Claims Eating More Fruit Can Improve Your Mental Health

Study Claims Eating More Fruit Can Improve Your Mental Health

We all know eating a healthy well-balanced diet with fruit and veg is good for our physical health, but apparently it benefits your mental health too.

A recent study from Aston University in the UK looked at the mental health benefits of eating more fruit, with the results published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

The research team surveyed just over 400 adults in the UK about their psychological health, asking them to detail their diet and snacking habits.

The short answer is the team found those who ate more fruit were associated with ‘better’ mental health and a reduction in depressive symptoms.

Lead author Dr. Nicola-Jayne Tuck explained why the team believed the benefits to our mental health were specific from fruit and not vegetables: ‘Both fruit and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, fibre and essential micronutrients which promote optimal brain function, but these nutrients can be lost during cooking.

‘As we are more likely to eat fruit raw, this could potentially explain its stronger influence on our psychological health.’

Whilst the study is unable to affirm that fruit has an absolute positive impact on mental health, Dr Tuck concluded that, overall, ‘it’s definitely worth trying to get into the habit of reaching for the fruit bowl.’

Crackdown To Protect Our Indigenous Art Sector
NEXT STORY

Crackdown To Protect Our Indigenous Art Sector

Advertisement

Related Articles

Crackdown To Protect Our Indigenous Art Sector

Crackdown To Protect Our Indigenous Art Sector

There is rampant cultural theft of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, particularly targeted at tourists and Australians alike. As such, new laws are seeking to protect First Nations artists.
Shock Findings Released In Australia’s State Of Environment Report

Shock Findings Released In Australia’s State Of Environment Report

The State Of Environment Report has revealed a devastating decline of Australia’s wildlife and flora and fauna, with the greatest loss of mammals of any continent
Sam Kerr Makes History As First Female Footballer On Global FIFA Video Game Cover

Sam Kerr Makes History As First Female Footballer On Global FIFA Video Game Cover

Sam Kerr of the Matildas will be the first female football player to star on the global cover of FIFA 23’s video game, alongside French player, Kylian Mbappé
Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain

Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain

A recent study discovered that excessive video gaming may actually be enhancing an unexpected life skill.
Hurdler Devon Allen Disqualified For False Starting By Just One Thousandth Of A Second

Hurdler Devon Allen Disqualified For False Starting By Just One Thousandth Of A Second

The sporting world loses it over hurdler's disqualification.