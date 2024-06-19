The Project

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay, on the north coast of Kangaroo Island in South Australia, has been named the second-best beach in the world.

Enjoy Travel, a global travel authority, awarded the beach second place out of 50 for shimmering rock pools, sparkling turquoise waters, unique location and bountiful wildlife.

First place was taken out by Piha Beach in New Zealand, a breathtaking spot in Auckland known for its unique black sand and Lion Rock.

Michael Pengilly, Mayor of Kangaroo Island, says Stokes Bay is “an attraction of its own”.

“It’s exciting for the island to get that sort of recognition,” Pengilly said.

“The rock pool is there for kids, the bigger beach is spectacular. It’s just a very special place (and) locals are fiercely protective of it.”

Enjoy Travel named the below as the five best beaches in the world:

1. Piha Beach, New Zealand

2. Stokes Bay Beach, Australia

3. Moon Bay, Slovenia

4. White Beach, Port Barton, Philippines

5. Laomei Beach, Taiwan

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future
