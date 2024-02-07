Statements From Woolworths And Coles About Price Gouging Inquiry

Statement from Woolworths Spokesperson

We know many Australian families are doing it tough and looking for relief at the checkout.

While inflation is moderating, we continue to be committed to ensuring our customers get value every time they shop with us.

We are doing this by: · Focusing our price investments into vegetables and protein - including our commitment to price Odd Bunch at 20% below comparable fruit and vegetable products; · Holding our own brand products at low prices across pantry essentials; · Providing over 6,000 meaningful weekly specials and ~4,000 products on our everyday low price programs ‘Low Prices’ and seasonal ‘Prices Dropped’; and · Introducing a 'best unit price' filter on our website and app, so customers can easily find the best value in a category.’’

Statement from Coles Spokesperson

“Disappointingly, the ACTU’s union-led inquiry neglected to engage the supermarket sector or consider the many factors which affect supermarket pricing.

We are working hard to help Australians put quality food on the table for their families at affordable prices – particularly as they face escalating living costs with higher mortgages and rents and increasing expenses like energy and fuel.

We are doing this against a challenging environment of high inflation, with rising costs that affect the whole economy including farmers, suppliers and retailers, and which impact the prices customers pay at the checkout.

Coles’ profit margin last financial year was 2.6%. This means that for every $100 customers spend with us, Coles makes $2.60 profit. This is then invested back into our stores, and allows us to employ the 120,000 team members we employ, pay taxes in Australia, pay dividends to our hundreds of thousands of mum and dad shareholders and ensure long-term sustainable relationships with our suppliers.”