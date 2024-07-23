The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Statement From HSBC Regarding Scams

Statement From HSBC Regarding Scams

Statement From HSBC Regarding Scams

We understand being a victim of a scam is a stressful and distressing situation however for privacy reasons we can’t discuss specific customer situations.

Impersonation scams are a common type of scam where criminals use social engineering to convince people they are from a trusted organisation such as a bank or the government.

Protecting our customers from criminals is critical and we continue to significantly invest in our fraud and scam prevention, detection and response, with specific efforts on preventing impersonation scams and ‘spoofing’ of phone numbers.

Every industry, telecommunications company and government must work together with consumers to remain vigilant to prevent scammers. Our industry has continued to work together to disrupt scams but we know there is more to be done.

We ask our customers and remind the broader public to never give out bank codes or passwords. HSBC will never ask you to verbally provide your PINs, passwords or verification codes on a phone call, in response to a text message or email. HSBC will also never call you asking you to transfer money to another account. If you are ever in doubt, please visit the public website of your bank and use the listed contact details to get in touch.

'Anti-Sex' Beds Get A Work Out From Athletes Ahead Of The Olympics
NEXT STORY

'Anti-Sex' Beds Get A Work Out From Athletes Ahead Of The Olympics

Advertisement

Related Articles

'Anti-Sex' Beds Get A Work Out From Athletes Ahead Of The Olympics

'Anti-Sex' Beds Get A Work Out From Athletes Ahead Of The Olympics

Athletes have tested the so-called "anti-sex" cardboard beds in the Olympic Village in Paris.
US Secret Service Admits It ‘Failed’ In Grilling Over Donald Trump Shooting

US Secret Service Admits It ‘Failed’ In Grilling Over Donald Trump Shooting

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has rebuffed bipartisan calls to resign for security failures that allowed a would-be assassin to wound Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Statement From Bendigo Bank Regarding Scams

Statement From Bendigo Bank Regarding Scams

Statement From Bendigo Bank Regarding Scams
McDonald’s Off The Menu For Paris Olympics

McDonald’s Off The Menu For Paris Olympics

The head of food for the Paris Olympics has confirmed there is a much healthier menu in place for this year’s games, with no McDonald’s or chicken nuggets in sight.
G Flip And Chrishell Stause Renew Vows In Australia

G Flip And Chrishell Stause Renew Vows In Australia

G Flip and Chrishell Stause have renewed their vows in honour of the reality star’s birthday.