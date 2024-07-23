Statement From HSBC Regarding Scams

We understand being a victim of a scam is a stressful and distressing situation however for privacy reasons we can’t discuss specific customer situations.

Impersonation scams are a common type of scam where criminals use social engineering to convince people they are from a trusted organisation such as a bank or the government.

Protecting our customers from criminals is critical and we continue to significantly invest in our fraud and scam prevention, detection and response, with specific efforts on preventing impersonation scams and ‘spoofing’ of phone numbers.

Every industry, telecommunications company and government must work together with consumers to remain vigilant to prevent scammers. Our industry has continued to work together to disrupt scams but we know there is more to be done.

We ask our customers and remind the broader public to never give out bank codes or passwords. HSBC will never ask you to verbally provide your PINs, passwords or verification codes on a phone call, in response to a text message or email. HSBC will also never call you asking you to transfer money to another account. If you are ever in doubt, please visit the public website of your bank and use the listed contact details to get in touch.