The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Roger Federer's Teenage Bedroom Photo Proves Everyone Has Idols

Roger Federer's Teenage Bedroom Photo Proves Everyone Has Idols

A photo of Roger Federer's teenage bedroom has proved that even a tennis great can't escape a 'teenage dirtbag' phase.

Tennis GOAT and all-around sweetie Roger Federer has got to be one of the world's smoothest sports stars.

Both on and off the court, the Swiss gentleman, is world-renowned for his sportsmanship, style, and finesse.

That was until this dorky picture of a 17-year-old Federer in his bedroom started to go viral this week, giving fans a peak into what the tennis legend was like as a teen.

Sporting a dodgy bleached blonde hairstyle that makes him look like a lost member of Hanson, teenage Fed smiles for the camera.

He's wearing a baggy Nike sweatshirt which is a little awkward in retrospect seeing as last year he publicly left the major sports brand to sign a $300M deal with Uniqlo.

Adorning the walls were posters of his teenage heroes, NBA legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

There's also a poster of Pamela Anderson from her Baywatch days, but it's on the front of the door - proving that even since he was a teenager he's always been a gentleman.

That, or his family, is weirdly close.

A few other random items could be seen lying around the room, including a cowboy hat, a Montenegrin flag, and a mini basketball hoop.

Also visible are a few trophies, a beautiful foreshadowing of the many more to come.

An emotional Fed announced to an emotional fan base his retirement from tennis last month.

We'll miss the legend, but if the reaction to this photo says anything, it's that the world clearly still loves him.

Airline Staff Reveal The Real Reason You Can’t Move Seats During A Flight
NEXT STORY

Airline Staff Reveal The Real Reason You Can’t Move Seats During A Flight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airline Staff Reveal The Real Reason You Can’t Move Seats During A Flight

Airline Staff Reveal The Real Reason You Can’t Move Seats During A Flight

Flight attendants and pilots have revealed why you’re not allowed to move seats on a plane, with one “dangerous” reason.
Pasta Company Barilla Is Being Sued For Selling Products Not Made In Italy

Pasta Company Barilla Is Being Sued For Selling Products Not Made In Italy

How serious are you about the authenticity of your pasta?
Man Who Pretends To Lay Dead on TikTok Lands Dream Hollywood Role As A Corpse

Man Who Pretends To Lay Dead on TikTok Lands Dream Hollywood Role As A Corpse

After more than 300 days of pretending to be dead on TikTok, one man has finally landed his dream role of playing a corpse in a TV show.
Study Commences Looking Into A Link Between Nose Picking And Dementia

Study Commences Looking Into A Link Between Nose Picking And Dementia

Griffith University researchers will commence looking into a potential link between picking your nose or plucking nose hairs and dementia.
Three Aussies Have Won Record Powerball Prize, With One Winner Still To Be Found

Three Aussies Have Won Record Powerball Prize, With One Winner Still To Be Found

Three Aussies have split the largest lottery prize in history, with one ticket currently unclaimed.