Roger Federer's Teenage Bedroom Photo Proves Everyone Has Idols

Tennis GOAT and all-around sweetie Roger Federer has got to be one of the world's smoothest sports stars.

Both on and off the court, the Swiss gentleman, is world-renowned for his sportsmanship, style, and finesse.

That was until this dorky picture of a 17-year-old Federer in his bedroom started to go viral this week, giving fans a peak into what the tennis legend was like as a teen.

Sporting a dodgy bleached blonde hairstyle that makes him look like a lost member of Hanson, teenage Fed smiles for the camera.

He's wearing a baggy Nike sweatshirt which is a little awkward in retrospect seeing as last year he publicly left the major sports brand to sign a $300M deal with Uniqlo.

Adorning the walls were posters of his teenage heroes, NBA legends Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal.

There's also a poster of Pamela Anderson from her Baywatch days, but it's on the front of the door - proving that even since he was a teenager he's always been a gentleman.

That, or his family, is weirdly close.

A few other random items could be seen lying around the room, including a cowboy hat, a Montenegrin flag, and a mini basketball hoop.

Also visible are a few trophies, a beautiful foreshadowing of the many more to come.

An emotional Fed announced to an emotional fan base his retirement from tennis last month.

We'll miss the legend, but if the reaction to this photo says anything, it's that the world clearly still loves him.