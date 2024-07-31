Roberto Linguanotto, Creator Of Tiramisu, Has Died Age 81

Linguanotto, known to friends as “Loli”, is said to have created the dish while working as a pastry chef at renowned restaurant Le Beccherie in Treviso, developing the recipe in collaborating with the restaurant owner’s wife, Alba Campeol.

According the Washington Post, Linguanotto is said to have accidentally dropped mascarpone in a bowl of eggs and sugar, and liked the taste. Together with Alba, they added coffee and ladyfingers before the dessert was added to Le Beccherie’s menu in 1972.

Le Beccherie paid tribute to the chef in a Facebook post, saying "We join the mourning for the passing of Roberto "Loli" Linguanotto, who marked the history of Beccherie and the most beloved dessert in the world. His memory lives on in our restaurant! Thank you Loli."

The origin story of tiramisu has been contested, with some claiming it dates back centuries, though Linguanotto is widely accepted as the modern creator of the dessert.

Linguanotto passed away on Sunday July 28 after a long battle with an unspecified illness.