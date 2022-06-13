The Project

Research Shows Doing Household Chores Can Make Kids Smarter

Kids will hate this study and its results, but it turns out doing chores may boost their brain power.

According to new research from La Trobe University, kids can improve their brainpower by cooking, gardening, and cleaning around the house.

 

Unfortunately for kids, these chores cannot just be done by their Sims character.

 

According to lead researcher Deanna Tepper, the study's findings imply that household chore-like activities may be helpful for children's executive functioning.

 

Regular home duties like cooking and caring for plants were linked to greater planning, self-regulation, and remembering instructions in a study of 207 Victorian children.

 

"Parents may be able to use age and ability-appropriate chores to facilitate the development of executive functions," Ms Tepper said.

 

Her findings, which were gathered from children aged five to thirteen in the middle of 2020, show that 86% of youngsters put their laundry in a hamper and clean up after themselves, but just 59% make their own bed and only 26% sort laundry.

 

The study also discovered that only 49% of boys and 70% of girls make their own beds. The results showed that overall, girls do more chores than boys.

 

Fifty-five per cent of children, including 50 per cent of boys and 61 per cent of girls, load the dishwasher.

 

Deanna Tepper states, "Children who cook a family meal or weed the garden on a regular basis may be more likely to excel in other aspects of life – like schoolwork or problem-solving."

 

"Typically, these skills begin to develop in early childhood and continue to develop into late adolescence and early adulthood." 

