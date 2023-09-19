Queensland Butcher Wins Title Of World's Best Bacon

The butchers from Toowoomba's Meat Cellar travelled all the way to London to compete at the World Charcuterie Awards.

Their short-cut bacon rashers were "visually stunning with a satisfying meat-to-fat ratio", according to the judges. "The flavour is robust, enhanced by the smoke and lingers on in the mouth."

The delicious bacon can take up to a week to make, as the butcher flourishes it with salt and honey. Customers can take some of the delicious bacon home for $24.99 a kilo.

Meat Cellar co-owner Luke Jensen explained that in order to create the delicious bacon, it's about finding balance. "If you get just that balance right, you're then not going 'hey, that just tasted like salt', you're actually getting the smoke flavour, the flavour of the pork."

Luke and his wife, Michelle Jensen, have been working at Meat Cellar since 2017, but the butcher has been a part of the community for over 30 years.

Luke has been a butcher for over two decades after he spent years working in Sydney alongside a German master butcher before moving up to Queensland.

"Our team that made it, a butcher and a skills-based apprentice ... they're really chuffed," he said.

"It's just those little things that they get recognised for, and just sort of gives you a little bit of a spark."

Not only did the team at Meat Cellar win the world's best bacon, but they also took home silver for their bone-on ham, and bronze for their boneless ham.

Image: Meat Cellar