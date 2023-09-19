The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queensland Butcher Wins Title Of World's Best Bacon

Queensland Butcher Wins Title Of World's Best Bacon

A family-owned butcher in Toowoomba has beaten six other butchers for having the world's best-tasting bacon.

The butchers from Toowoomba's Meat Cellar travelled all the way to London to compete at the World Charcuterie Awards.

Their short-cut bacon rashers were "visually stunning with a satisfying meat-to-fat ratio", according to the judges. "The flavour is robust, enhanced by the smoke and lingers on in the mouth."

The delicious bacon can take up to a week to make, as the butcher flourishes it with salt and honey. Customers can take some of the delicious bacon home for $24.99 a kilo.

Meat Cellar co-owner Luke Jensen explained that in order to create the delicious bacon, it's about finding balance. "If you get just that balance right, you're then not going 'hey, that just tasted like salt', you're actually getting the smoke flavour, the flavour of the pork."

Luke and his wife, Michelle Jensen, have been working at Meat Cellar since 2017, but the butcher has been a part of the community for over 30 years.

Luke has been a butcher for over two decades after he spent years working in Sydney alongside a German master butcher before moving up to Queensland.

"Our team that made it, a butcher and a skills-based apprentice ... they're really chuffed," he said.

"It's just those little things that they get recognised for, and just sort of gives you a little bit of a spark."

Not only did the team at Meat Cellar win the world's best bacon, but they also took home silver for their bone-on ham, and bronze for their boneless ham.

Image: Meat Cellar

Expert Reveals Just How Far Away You Should Be From The Person Next To You At The Beach
NEXT STORY

Expert Reveals Just How Far Away You Should Be From The Person Next To You At The Beach

Advertisement

Related Articles

Expert Reveals Just How Far Away You Should Be From The Person Next To You At The Beach

Expert Reveals Just How Far Away You Should Be From The Person Next To You At The Beach

Summer is upon us, and with it comes a surge in popularity for one of our country’s finest commodities: the beach. So, an etiquette expert has shared the dos and don’ts when you’re out enjoying the sun and waves.
British Scientist Reckons Kids Are More Likely To Grow Tall If They Come From Loving Families

British Scientist Reckons Kids Are More Likely To Grow Tall If They Come From Loving Families

Biological anthropologist Barry Bogin believes that kids who are brought up in loving families are more likely to be tall.
Slippery Balls Becoming A Major Issue For Players At France's Rugby World Cup

Slippery Balls Becoming A Major Issue For Players At France's Rugby World Cup

A heatwave in France has seen a rise in humidity, and with the Rugby World Cup well underway, this is causing the players one very specific problem.
Katy Perry Sells Rights To Her Music For $225 Million

Katy Perry Sells Rights To Her Music For $225 Million

Pop star Katy Perry has sold the rights to all five of her major label studio albums for $225 million ($AU 350 million).
Elon Musk Plans To Make All Users Pay For X, Formerly Twitter, Eventually

Elon Musk Plans To Make All Users Pay For X, Formerly Twitter, Eventually

Elon Musk has reportedly revealed plans to make all users pay a ‘small monthly fee for the use of the X system’ in an effort to try and keep bots off the platform.