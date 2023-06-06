Prince Harry Absent From Court On Day One Of Trial Against Mirror Newspaper Group

The Duke of Sussex is one of many claimants suing Mirror Newspaper Group in Britain's High Court.

Prince Harry's case, however, started yesterday, and to the surprise of everyone, he was not there.

Although the Prince is set to give evidence on Tuesday, he was urged by the Judge, Justice Fancourt, his presence was still required at court in the event opening statements ran short, and there was a time in the day to begin evidence.

The judge said he was "surprised" at the Duke's non-attendance.

David Sherbourne, Prince Harry's lawyer, explained that there were a number of factors that meant the Duke was unable to attend, explaining that Harry was home in Los Angeles for his daughter Princess Lilibet's 2nd birthday and had flown into London that evening.

Sherbourne said that unique travel and security arrangements had made things a "little bit tricky".

Prince Harry is one of four claimants accusing journalists from tabloid newspapers The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People of using illegal methods, including phone hacking and engaging private investigators, to obtain stories on him between 1996 and 2011.