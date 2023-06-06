The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Prince Harry Absent From Court On Day One Of Trial Against Mirror Newspaper Group

Prince Harry Absent From Court On Day One Of Trial Against Mirror Newspaper Group

Yesterday marked day one of Prince Harry's individual trial against the Mirror Newspaper Group; however, to the surprise of everyone, the Prince failed to show up.

The Duke of Sussex is one of many claimants suing Mirror Newspaper Group in Britain's High Court.

Prince Harry's case, however, started yesterday, and to the surprise of everyone, he was not there.

Although the Prince is set to give evidence on Tuesday, he was urged by the Judge, Justice Fancourt, his presence was still required at court in the event opening statements ran short, and there was a time in the day to begin evidence.

The judge said he was "surprised" at the Duke's non-attendance.

David Sherbourne, Prince Harry's lawyer, explained that there were a number of factors that meant the Duke was unable to attend, explaining that Harry was home in Los Angeles for his daughter Princess Lilibet's 2nd birthday and had flown into London that evening.

Sherbourne said that unique travel and security arrangements had made things a "little bit tricky".

Prince Harry is one of four claimants accusing journalists from tabloid newspapers The Daily Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People of using illegal methods, including phone hacking and engaging private investigators, to obtain stories on him between 1996 and 2011.

Kathleen Folbigg Enjoys Real Milk And Tea During Her First Night Of Freedom In 20 Years
NEXT STORY

Kathleen Folbigg Enjoys Real Milk And Tea During Her First Night Of Freedom In 20 Years

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kathleen Folbigg Enjoys Real Milk And Tea During Her First Night Of Freedom In 20 Years

Kathleen Folbigg Enjoys Real Milk And Tea During Her First Night Of Freedom In 20 Years

Kathleen Folbigg has had her first night of freedom in 20 years after she was pardoned for the deaths of her four children on Monday morning.
Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

Hidden Mental Health Cost Behind The Cost Of Living Crisis

It’s the hidden human cost behind the cost of living crisis.
Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

It’s time to plan a trip to Country Cob Bakery because their fish pie has just been crowned Australia’s Best Pie for 2023.
Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

Filed under “What is upsetting strangers on the Internet today” is a pair of American newlyweds.
Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

New research suggests sleeping apart can help a relationship.