Peter Dutton Continues To Push For Nuclear Power

With crippling power prices and uncertainty in future energy supplies, Australia could be at the precipice of a radioactive revolution.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has been spruiking his plan for a nuclear power.

He says embracing the yellowcake could be the panacea of our power problem, and claims his costings come in at a fraction of Labor’s renewable energy plans 

But the five states set to host his seven reactors, NSW, Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia, have responded with a unanimous radioactive rebuff.

And the government doesn't actually own the coal-fired power stations that the Coalition is proposing to renovate into nuclear reactors.

So as the debate over nuclear power gets personal, is this new power policy nothing more than an atomic waste of time? 

