Pesto The Baby Penguin Weighs Record-Breaking 21kg

Pesto has also just had his gender revealed, and he is a bonny baby boy.

It is standard for king penguins to not show any visible traits that make their sex easy to distinguish until they are about nine months old, according to senior keeper Michaela Smale.

“Just by looking at a king penguin, we can’t actually determine the gender so we need to send away a tiny sample of blood to determine the gender of our penguin,” Michaela said.

“That was done a couple of weeks ago and it’s finally come back to us to say he’s a boy.”

Pesto is also significantly larger than both of his parents, weighing 11kg more than his doting parents.

“Pesto’s parents, Hudson and Tango, are seasoned professionals when it comes to raising king penguin chicks,” she says.

“They’re really good at taking turns and putting lots of focus and attention onto baby Pesto.”