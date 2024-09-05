The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Pesto The Baby Penguin Weighs Record-Breaking 21kg

Pesto The Baby Penguin Weighs Record-Breaking 21kg

Pesto, the huge baby penguin, holds the record for being the biggest chick the SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium has ever seen, weighing in at a whopping 21kg.

Pesto has also just had his gender revealed, and he is a bonny baby boy.

It is standard for king penguins to not show any visible traits that make their sex easy to distinguish until they are about nine months old, according to senior keeper Michaela Smale.

“Just by looking at a king penguin, we can’t actually determine the gender so we need to send away a tiny sample of blood to determine the gender of our penguin,” Michaela said.

“That was done a couple of weeks ago and it’s finally come back to us to say he’s a boy.”

Pesto is also significantly larger than both of his parents, weighing 11kg more than his doting parents.

“Pesto’s parents, Hudson and Tango, are seasoned professionals when it comes to raising king penguin chicks,” she says.

“They’re really good at taking turns and putting lots of focus and attention onto baby Pesto.”

@tsukinikki pesto has been bulking big time #aquarium #海遊館 #sealife #melbourneaquarium #penguin #penguins #animals #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral ♬ Ed bassmaster - Plantdaddy55
Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games
NEXT STORY

Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

Advertisement

Related Articles

Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

Australian swim star Alexa Leary won another Paralympic gold medal and fulfilled a prophecy set out by a fortune teller three years ago.
World Toe Wrestling Championships To Begin In The UK

World Toe Wrestling Championships To Begin In The UK

The 50th annual World Toe Wrestling Championships is about to be held in Derbyshire, UK.
Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Animated Twilight TV Series ‘Midnight Sun’ Is Coming To Netflix

Whether you’re Team Edward or Team Jacob, one thing is certain, an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight spinoff Midnight Sun is officially in development at Netflix.
Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman Shares Ripped Shirtless Selfie, Accompanied By Humble Voice Note

Hugh Jackman has taken to Instagram to show off his Wolverine body with a shirtless selfie, accompanied by a voice note humbly thanking his team for helping him get into shape.
Car Fanatics Spot ‘Temu Lambo’ On Marketplace

Car Fanatics Spot ‘Temu Lambo’ On Marketplace

Aussie car fanatics have solved the mystery behind a “Temu” Lamborghini posted on Facebook Marketplace.