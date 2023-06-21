The Project

Perth Restaurant Fyre Bans All Vegans From Dining

Perth restaurant ‘Fyre’ has banned all vegans from dining in following a heated dispute with a customer.

Head Chef of Fyre, John Mountain, announced on Monday that “all vegans are now banned” from the restaurant as reported by News.com.

Sharing on social media, John cited his decision came down to mental health reasons.

What originally caused the spat between Mr Mountain and the customer was that a vegan customer called ahead of a booking requesting a meal that met her dietary requirements.

Mr Mountain agreed. However, he forgot to tell his sous chefs about the special and was not working that night. In the end, the woman was given a $32 plate of vegetables which she later complained about in a direct message to the owner.

Saying, “My only option was the vegetable dish … it was okay but not that filling … and I was shocked to see it was $32.”

Mr Mountain responded with, “Thanks for your negative review … please feel free to share your s**tty experience, and I look forward to not seeing you again,” he said in his message.

Mr Mountain then banned all vegans from his establishment. 

Following this, notorious animal rights and vegan activist Tash Peterson has shared her opinion on the matter. Telling 7News that the ban was a form of “discrimination”.

“This chef is clearly upset by a valid complaint, and then to discriminate an entire group of people, I don’t see it any different to banning Muslims or women from a restaurant,” she said.

“He’s obviously quite triggered by veganism, and I think it’s maybe a defence mechanism for his own guilt.”

Since Mr Mountain took the fight publicly, Fyre has received many fake one-star reviews, which he’s said to have “really hurt the business.

On the other hand, many meat eaters have also come to his support with them, leaving five-star reviews despite never eating at the restaurant. 

When speaking to 7News, Mr Mountain stated, “F*ck vegans,” and, “I’m done. At the end of the day, it’s not what I want to do, they can f**k off,” he said.

