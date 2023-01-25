People Are Very Confused By Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Line Releasing Bare Buttock Leggings

Kate Hudson’s brand, Fabletics, made the bizarre design choice to create a pair of leggings exposing the wearer’s entire buttocks and front of thighs.

The item has caused quite a stir online, with many people completely baffled by the choice, and wondering for who and what it was designed for.

The “Spotlight Shaping Ass Out Capris” were released by Fabletics, the New York Post reports, and depicted a model wearing high heels. So, perhaps they’re not for working out in?

https://twitter.com/vkinkaid11/status/1614741184320094213

One Twitter commenter likened the leggings to a dog’s waterproof coat jacket;

The leggings, which did retail for around $100 AUD have since been put on sale for a mere $20 AUD.