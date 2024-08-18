Paris Hilton's Trailer Burns Down On The Set Of Music Video

The former Simple Life star shared a picture of her burnt-down trailer on her Instagram Story and admitted she was "incredibly grateful" for her team.

"Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today," Hilton wrote.

"As heartbreaking as it is, l'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me."

The 43-year-old Hilton heiress was shooting the promo for a track from her upcoming album, Infinite.

In another Instagram post, she declared "the show must go on" as she and supermodel Heidi Klum, 51, posed on a catwalk for cameras.

The new song from her upcoming album Infinite is set to follow Chasin' featuring Meghan Trainor.

Hilton recently shared how she felt an instant connection to the track because it's about walking away from "toxic relationships".

The socialite told Rolling Stone: "(Meghan) put into words an experience that was so true for me; that time in your life when you find the confidence, power, and self-love, to walk away from toxic relationships and move forward with your life."

Hilton's new album is slated for release on September 6 and marks her first studio album in almost two decades following the release of her debut Paris in 2006.

With AAP.

Image: Instagram/Pari Hilton