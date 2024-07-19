Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Filming ‘The Simple Life’ Reunion Special

In a post to social media, Hilton said the pair have been having “so much fun” shooting the reunion special.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” the reality star and DJ said in the video. “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life.”

“It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here," she added.

Hilton, 43, said that the iconic pair are planning something “iconic” and “fun”.

“It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans. So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video,” she said.

Hilton went on to invite fans to post videos about their love of The Simple Life, discussing their favourite moments from the series.

Nicole also shared a photo with Hilton to social media, captioned “Up Next.. Sill & Bill”, referring to the pairs nicknames for each other.

The Simple life originally ran from 2003 to 2007, and followed the wealthy best friends as they tried their hand at various working class jobs, from farm work to serving fast food.

The update comes after the pair teased fans with a reunion project in May.