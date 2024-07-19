The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Filming ‘The Simple Life’ Reunion Special

Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Filming ‘The Simple Life’ Reunion Special

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life with a reunion special.

In a post to social media, Hilton said the pair have been having “so much fun” shooting the reunion special.

“Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole,” the reality star and DJ said in the video. “As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life.”

“It’s been so much fun and we’re planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here," she added.

Hilton, 43, said that the iconic pair are planning something “iconic” and “fun”.  

“It’s going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans. So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video,” she said.

Hilton went on to invite fans to post videos about their love of The Simple Life, discussing their favourite moments from the series. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Nicole also shared a photo with Hilton to social media, captioned “Up Next.. Sill & Bill”, referring to the pairs nicknames for each other. 

The Simple life originally ran from 2003 to 2007, and followed the wealthy best friends as they tried their hand at various working class jobs, from farm work to serving fast food. 

The update comes after the pair teased fans with a reunion project in May. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy And King Charles Meet At Political Summit
NEXT STORY

Volodymyr Zelenskyy And King Charles Meet At Political Summit

Advertisement

Related Articles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy And King Charles Meet At Political Summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy And King Charles Meet At Political Summit

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has met King Charles on the sidelines of a political summit at Blenheim Palace.
One In 10 Aussies Will Not Let Their Dog See Them Naked

One In 10 Aussies Will Not Let Their Dog See Them Naked

There’s no doubt that Australians love dogs, but for one in 10 Aussies, they draw the line at letting their pooch see them in the nude, according to a new survey.
Study Confirms Money Really Can Buy Happiness

Study Confirms Money Really Can Buy Happiness

A new study on the correlation between wealth and well-being has confirmed that money really can buy happiness.
Film Adaptation Of Action Drama Show ‘24’ In The Works

Film Adaptation Of Action Drama Show ‘24’ In The Works

Action drama 24 is reportedly getting a film adaptation.
NSW Police Crackdown On Drivers Buying And Selling Demerit Points

NSW Police Crackdown On Drivers Buying And Selling Demerit Points

A task force will target about 350 drivers with a high number of demerit points, amid suspicion other drivers are paying to pass on liability.