Iconic Former Reality Star Duo Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Are Reuniting For A New Show

Former best friends and reality stars Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are ready to fill the hole in our 2000s shaped hearts that they left 17 years ago when their reality series The Simple Life came to an end.

It is reported that the iconic duo’s unnamed series has been in the works for months, and has allegedly been greenlit for production, with the two socialites perfecting the premise of the show.

As to be expected, an “all-out bidding war” has broken out as production companies learnt of the project, however it is reported that the series has been sold to a streaming platform and will be produced by James Jordan’s production company, Fulwell 73.

While details have been kept majorly under wraps, it appears that Paris and Nicole have been teasing fans online that something is in the works.

They both shared the same post on Instagram, a sweet collage of photos of the pair with memories spanning from childhood through to their infamous party years, captioned, “From Day 1: Sill and Bill.”

Fans of The Simple Life will know that the pair endearingly called each other Sill and Bill throughout the reality series, that followed the long-time friends as they ditched their high-society Hollywood glitz for small-town American life, taking on life as a maid, a farmer, and a food service worker.

While The Simple Life only aired from 2003-2007, producing five seasons, it is a much-loved reality series that to this day, is considered an iconic piece of pop culture.