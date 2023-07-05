The Project

Optical Illusion Tells You Whether You Are Very Independent Or Have Strong Intuition

An optical illusion has gone viral on TikTok as it claims to decipher whether you are independent or have “off the charts” intuition, depending on what you see first.

The image depicts a man and a penguin. Depending on what you see first, apparently determines what your strongest personality trait is.

TikTok content creator, Mia Yilin, posted the illusion, which has received over 58,000 views.

“If you first saw the penguin, then you are an independent spirit who craves freedom and autonomy,” she says in the video.

“You thrive when you have the space to pursue your own interests and goals.”

However, if you saw the man first, this supposedly means that you are more intuitive.

“Your intuition is off the charts and you can easily sense other people’s emotions and intentions.

“But at the same time, you often doubt yourself and seek validation from others, causing you to second-guess your own instincts.”

People took to the comments to share what they saw first.

Many said they saw both the man and the penguin simultaneously, some even thinking the bird was a hat.

“What if you saw a man with a penguin hat?” one asked.

“I saw both at the same time,” one user shared.

“I saw a man with a bird on his head,” another wrote. Maybe this means that they are intuitive yet crave freedom.

Many more commenters couldn’t see the man at all, “Where is the man?”

“I see no man,” another wrote.

@mia_yilin What’s the first thing you see in this picture? #personalitytest #psychologyfacts #entertainment #funfacts #trending #fyp #fypシ #relationship #fortune #fengshui #wealth #china #chinese #chinesewithmia #mia_yilin #Asian #learnontiktok ♬ original sound - Mia Yilin 💖
