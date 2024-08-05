Olympic Athletes Hospitalised With E.Coli Infection After Swimming In Seine River

The illness has forced the Belgium mixed triathlon team to withdraw from the event due to not being able to replace Claire Michel, who has reportedly been sick for the last four days.

Michel now joins Swiss triathlete Adrien Brifford who has experienced severe illness after their individual events.

The cleanliness of the river was a major talking point before the games, with protestors threatening to defecate in the Seine as a statement to the amount of money the French government was spending on the Olympics, 1- 5 billion dollars spent on cleaning up the Seine alone.

It was also the host of the Opening Ceremony, which attracted complaints from all over the world for its length and subject matter.

Further controversy besieged the organisers when they had to postpone the men’s individual triathlon a day due to the river pollution not helped by the amount of rain the host city endured.

The heavy rain has continued, increasing the E. coli levels forcing cancellation of practice for athletes with some suggesting that the event may also be postponed, or worse, cancelled altogether.

Jolien Vermeylen, the Belgian teammate of Michel, was very outspoken about her thoughts after competing earlier last week.

“It doesn’t taste like Coca-Cola or Sprite, of course. While swimming under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn’t think about too much”