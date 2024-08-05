The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Olympic Athletes Hospitalised With E.Coli Infection After Swimming In Seine River

Olympic Athletes Hospitalised With E.Coli Infection After Swimming In Seine River

Speculation that the Seine River isn’t safe to swim in has been confirmed after Olympic athletes from multiple countries fell ill due to E. coli infections.

The illness has forced the Belgium mixed triathlon team to withdraw from the event due to not being able to replace Claire Michel, who has reportedly been sick for the last four days.

Michel now joins Swiss triathlete Adrien Brifford who has experienced severe illness after their individual events.

The cleanliness of the river was a major talking point before the games, with protestors threatening to defecate in the Seine as a statement to the amount of money the French government was spending on the Olympics, 1- 5 billion dollars spent on cleaning up the Seine alone.

It was also the host of the Opening Ceremony, which attracted complaints from all over the world for its length and subject matter.

Further controversy besieged the organisers when they had to postpone the men’s individual triathlon a day due to the river pollution not helped by the amount of rain the host city endured.

The heavy rain has continued, increasing the E. coli levels forcing cancellation of practice for athletes with some suggesting that the event may also be postponed, or worse, cancelled altogether.

Jolien Vermeylen, the Belgian teammate of Michel, was very outspoken about her thoughts after competing earlier last week.

“It doesn’t taste like Coca-Cola or Sprite, of course. While swimming under the bridge, I felt and saw things that we shouldn’t think about too much”

Aussies Take Working Remotely To The Next Level With Secret Midweek Holidays
NEXT STORY

Aussies Take Working Remotely To The Next Level With Secret Midweek Holidays

Advertisement

Related Articles

Aussies Take Working Remotely To The Next Level With Secret Midweek Holidays

Aussies Take Working Remotely To The Next Level With Secret Midweek Holidays

Since the global pandemic, it has become a lot more common for people to work from home, and now employees are enjoying a perk that office workers could never experience - a midweek getaway.
QLD Premier Steven Miles Travels With Commuters On First Day Of 50c Public Transport Fares

QLD Premier Steven Miles Travels With Commuters On First Day Of 50c Public Transport Fares

A bold six-month trial of 50 cent public transport fares across Queensland has been launched by the Labor government in the lead-up to the October election.
Zac Efron Rushed To Hospital After Pool Incident In Ibiza

Zac Efron Rushed To Hospital After Pool Incident In Ibiza

Zac Efron was rushed to hospital after a pool incident in Ibiza, according to reports.
Australia's Terrorism Threat Level Raised To Probable

Australia's Terrorism Threat Level Raised To Probable

Australia's terrorism threat level has been raised from possible to probable.
Latest Polling Sees Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Tied In Battleground States

Latest Polling Sees Kamala Harris And Donald Trump Tied In Battleground States

Latest polling has seen a boost in support for Kamala Harris, giving her a 1-point edge nationally.