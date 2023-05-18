North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

North Melbourne Football Club dropped a bombshell announcement today that four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson is taking an indefinite leave from the game.

The Kangaroos cited that Clarkson will be stepping away from the game to focus on his physical and emotional well-being amid an ongoing inquiry into historical allegations of racism at Hawthorn, his former club.

"Everyone involved has been deeply affected by the Hawthorn investigation, and the burden on Alastair has been significant," the club said in a statement.

North Melbourne has confirmed former Carlton and St Kilda coach Brett Ratten will take the reigns as caretaker for the foreseeable future.