The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

North Melbourne Coach Alastair Clarkson Takes Indefinite Leave

North Melbourne head coach Alastair Clarkson announced today he is stepping away from the game for an indefinite period "to focus on his physical and emotional well-being".

North Melbourne Football Club dropped a bombshell announcement today that four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson is taking an indefinite leave from the game.

The Kangaroos cited that Clarkson will be stepping away from the game to focus on his physical and emotional well-being amid an ongoing inquiry into historical allegations of racism at Hawthorn, his former club.

"Everyone involved has been deeply affected by the Hawthorn investigation, and the burden on Alastair has been significant," the club said in a statement.

North Melbourne has confirmed former Carlton and St Kilda coach Brett Ratten will take the reigns as caretaker for the foreseeable future.

Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination
NEXT STORY

Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Advertisement

Related Articles

Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Popular Smith's Chips Recalled Due To Possible Plastic Contamination

Smiths Chips have issued an urgent recall of some of its chips.
New Study Finds Men One In Four Australian Men ‘Always’ Sit Down To Wee

New Study Finds Men One In Four Australian Men ‘Always’ Sit Down To Wee

A new YouGov survey has given us some unusual data on male bathroom habits.
Mother Reveals She Uses Apple AirTags To Track Her Children And It Has Divided Opinion

Mother Reveals She Uses Apple AirTags To Track Her Children And It Has Divided Opinion

If you're a parent of a small child who likes to wander off, this sounds like a fantastic idea.
77-Year-Old Dorothy Fideli Marries Herself In Emotional Ceremony

77-Year-Old Dorothy Fideli Marries Herself In Emotional Ceremony

In what was described as an emotional and symbolic ceremony, 77-year-old Dottie Fideli celebrated self-love in the only way she knew how.
Pope Takes Phone Call While Hosting A General Audience

Pope Takes Phone Call While Hosting A General Audience

Our assumption is that it was the big guy upstairs.