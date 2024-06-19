The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Nicole Kidman Tears Up During Emotional Speech From Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman Tears Up During Emotional Speech From Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman teared up during an emotional speech by her husband, Keith Urban, during the "49th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman".

During his speech, which was filmed in April but aired on June 17, Urban spoke about their first meeting, saying, "I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess."

Urban spoke about his time spent in rehab shortly after their wedding, saying, "We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens."

"I went into the Betty Ford Center for three months," Urban continued.

"Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us."

"If you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," he said. "Nic pushed through every negative voice — I'm sure even some of her own — and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later."

Urban went on to say his wife has "the capacity to love like no one I've ever met".

The couple's teen daughters,  Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, also made their red carpet debut at the event.

Nicole is the first Australian to win the AFI lifetime achievement award, and was honoured by a number of colleagues and friends, including Meryl Streep, Zac Efron and Reese Witherspoon.

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future
NEXT STORY

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Advertisement

Related Articles

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Coalition Unveils Their Plan For Australia's Potential Nuclear Future

Australia could be about to go nuclear - but until now, we haven't known where the plants will be. Now we do. So, are you about to get one in your backyard?
Pope Francis Hosts Over 100 Comedians At The Vatican

Pope Francis Hosts Over 100 Comedians At The Vatican

This week, Pope Francis held a service celebrating the importance of humour for a crowd of comedians - and Jimmy Fallon.
Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay In South Australia Named Second-Best Beach In The World

Stokes Bay, on the north coast of Kangaroo Island in South Australia, has been named the second-best beach in the world.
Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Pixar's Inside Out 2 Has Everyone In Tears, Including Parents

Pixar's Inside Out 2 has hit the big screens and as its protagonist, Riley, gets acquainted with a new suite of emotions associated with puberty, it's parents that are reaching for the tissues.
Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Former US Soccer Star Debuts Bizarre New Hair Style On Air

Former US soccer star and Fox Sports commentator Landon Donovan has set the internet ablaze with the debut of a truly heinous haircut that had viewers scratching their heads.