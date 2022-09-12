The Project

Next James Bond Movie Will See 007 Serve A King For The First Time

For the first time in the franchise’s history, 007 will act on behalf of His Majesty’s secret service.

The iconic British character has served Queen and country for its entire lifetime.  

  

  

The first James Bond novel, Casino Royale, was first published in 1953, the year after Elizabeth II became Queen.  

  

  

There have been 12 novels and 25 movies made of the iconic secret spy, with the Queen’s 70-reign seeing every iteration of 007. Bond never knew any head of state beyond Queen Elizabeth II.  

  

  

With King Charles III now ascending to the throne and Prince William next in line, the franchise will serve King and country for any new iteration of the character for quite some time.  

  

  

Those in charge of the franchise have promised that the next 007 will be a “reinvention” of the character, meaning a storyline set in the past would still feature the Queen as the head of state.  

  

  

It’s unlikely we see Bond anytime soon, as Bond producer Barbara Broccoli saying that work on the next film is still “at least two years away”. 

