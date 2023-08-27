The Project

New Theory Emerges About Why Dogs Love Watching Bluey

A theory suggesting the show uses dog-friendly colours that are visible to pups has gotten traction on TikTok, with many users showing their own pets enjoying the show.

User @asheleyspam posted the theory, saying “It took me 5 years to realise Bluey the show is made in dog vision colours”.  

While for years, it was believed that dogs were colour blind, it has recently come to light that dogs have dichromatic vision which means they see the world in shades of blue and yellow, which feature heavily on the show. 

Commenters were in agreement with Asheley, one saying “That’s why my dog loves Bluey so much!”

“This show keeps getting better!” wrote another. 

Not everyone was on board with the theory, some pointing out the show also uses a variety of bright colours that dog’s wouldn’t see. 

“This… isn’t true? Unless there’s a different version online,” disputed one commenter. 

“This is only because the breed is reds and blues,” wrote another naysayer. 

The children’s show has a legion of four-legged furry fans, with many taking to social media to show off their dog’s devotion to the lovable Heeler family off the back of the new theory.

@asheleyspam Annnddddd im crying 🥺❤️ #bluey #asheley #asheleyspam #fypシ #foryoupage #nickelodeon #wholesome #screammovie #VozDosCriadores ♬ Fairytale (From "Shrek") - Geek Music
