New Study Shows That Red Wine Can Increase Libido

The study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine displayed evidence of the ways red wine can help increase the libido of men and women.

The antioxidant properties of red wine have proved to have positive health effects, including improvement of various diseases, which has been widely reported and researched.

But now, scientists believe that it could also assist with erectile dysfunction, as well as positively influencing reproductive function. Scientists attribute polyphenols to the libido-increasing power of red wine.

These polyphenols are also found in dark chocolate, tea, herbs and certain fruits and vegetables, including blueberries, cherries, strawberries and spinach.

“Red wine, if consumed in moderation, can be potentially beneficial for patients with erectile dysfunction as well as can positively influence reproductive function through mechanisms that depend on the vasorelaxant properties of red wine and its antioxidant properties," the study states.

Although this study found that drinking red wine in moderation positively promotes sexual behaviour and desire, higher doses are “detrimental to sexuality.”

The study did cite that more research was needed to confirm the “precise role” of red wine in the “field of male and female sexual response” and confirm exactly how they work.