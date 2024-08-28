The Project

New Koala Airline Says It's Ready To Take On The Domestic Market, But There's Not Much Evidence It's Real

A new competitor in the domestic aviation market has been revealed as the proposed 'Koala Airlines', but its sudden appearance might mean it's not real.

Koala Airways is allegedly hoping to become a new domestic competitor, just months after Bonza Airways collapsed and Rex Airlines reduced its Boeing 737 services between capital cities.

Koala Airlines says it began its ambitious plan to enter the domestic market in 2019, and its "strategy will fundamentally differ from previous entrants in a domestic market which has been long dominated by two major airlines".

"While many new low-cost carriers have entered the market since 1990 and focused solely on offering cheaper fares, almost entirely leading to unsustainable competition, Koala is taking a more innovative route," it said.

Koala Airlines acquired Desert Air Safaris' Air Operators Certificate (AOC) in 2019. Desert Air Safaris' Air was founded in 1970 and connected remote areas of Australia, which Koala says will continue to do.

According to its recently launched website, Koala Airlines is "currently finalising negotiations to acquire a fleet that will enable our Air Operators Certificate (CASA.AOC. #0317) to be upgraded with the new aircraft type".

"This step is crucial in solidifying our operational capabilities and readiness to serve our customers with the highest standards," it said.

Images used on the website show Boeing 737 MAX 8s in Koala Airlines livery flying above Australia's major cities.

Image: Koala Airlines

NEXT STORY

    Advertisement

    A 5-year-old boy has shattered a 3,500-year-old jar at a museum, and an image of the cracked artifact has gone viral online, sparking debate online over who is to blame.
    Catcher Danny Jansen has made Major League Baseball history after a two-month delay of a match between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays meant he played for both teams in the same game.
    Boom Supersonic successfully completed the second test flight of their XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft as the company aims to create passenger planes that can cut international travel times in half.
    Wild weather and wind are expected to persist for days in several states as authorities warn Victorians and Tasmanians to batten down and prepare for power outages.
    The creator behind the viral catchphrase, 'very demure, very mindful', is set to face a legal battle over trademarking the phrase that made her an overnight sensation.