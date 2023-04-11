New John Farnham Documentary Announced For This May

He’s the voice of Australia, and now music icon John Farnham is getting his own biopic titled ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’.

The biopic, set to release this May, will follow the ups and downs and, ultimately, the success of the great John Farnham’s life.

The trailers teasers interviews from some of the world’s music royalty, including Richard Marx, Jimmy Barnes, Robbie Williams and the late Olivia Newton-John.

“His voice was incredible,” Celine Dion says in the trailer.

“Music is so important to us. It can heal you, it can go straight to somebody’s heart,” Newton-John said in a voice-over recorded before she passed.

John Farnham: Finding The Voice is set to release in cinemas on May 18.