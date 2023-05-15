Melbourne To Say Goodbye To Myki Cards, Credit Cards And iPhones The Way To Tap On From 2024(ish)

U.S. company Conduant has won the bid for the state’s next ticketing contract, the Victorian Public Transport Minister announced.

They will replace myki’s current operator, NTT. The myki card system officially replaced Metcard tickets in 2012 and has since been plagued with million-dollar cost blowouts and system issues.

NTT will continue operating the system until November, after it was awarded a $700 million seven-year contract extension in 2017.

Android users have been able to tap on and off the system since 2019, but iPhones and credit cards cannot be used.

In 2019, $1 million was set aside by the Victorian government to try and incorporate Apple technology into myki, but a solution was not found.

Melbourne will join Sydney, London and Singapore as major cities that allow commuters to use their credit and debit cards to tap on and off, with Brisbane implementing similar technology.