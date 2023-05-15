The Project

Melbourne To Say Goodbye To Myki Cards, Credit Cards And iPhones The Way To Tap On From 2024(ish)

Public transport users in Melbourne will soon be able to tap on and off with their credit cards or iPhones.

U.S. company Conduant has won the bid for the state’s next ticketing contract, the Victorian Public Transport Minister announced.

They will replace myki’s current operator, NTT. The myki card system officially replaced Metcard tickets in 2012 and has since been plagued with million-dollar cost blowouts and system issues.

NTT will continue operating the system until November, after it was awarded a $700 million seven-year contract extension in 2017.

Android users have been able to tap on and off the system since 2019, but iPhones and credit cards cannot be used.

In 2019, $1 million was set aside by the Victorian government to try and incorporate Apple technology into myki, but a solution was not found.

Melbourne will join Sydney, London and Singapore as major cities that allow commuters to use their credit and debit cards to tap on and off, with Brisbane implementing similar technology.

    The Coalition has come up with a proposal to allow people on JobSeeker to work more without losing their payments in the wake of the government's small rise to the JobSeeker payment.
    President Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in a tight presidential election in Türkiye, but a run-off could still decide the result.
    I bet most people don't have a bucket list item as unusual as this one.
    That's going to be a lot of Monster energy in one place.
    Not having a phone helped 13-year-old Dillon Reeves make a stunning rescue when his school bus driver lost consciousness.