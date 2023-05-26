Mel B Reveals Major Spice Girls Reunion Update

It's been 11 long years since all five Spice Girls performed together, but now, that may be about to change.

Mel B has dropped a bombshell revealing that Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice, is set to make her return as the group make their comeback for the first time since 2012.

While the former X Factor judge hasn't been able to reveal much, she explained there is an "exciting" announcement not too far away that will excite fans.

"My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement," Scary Spice told The Sun.

"What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love.

Image: Twitter/Getty