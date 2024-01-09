McDonald’s Is Launching Pineapple Fritters, So Goodbye Diet

This Summer, McDonald’s has revealed ‘never-before-seen’ items on the fast food chain’s menu which will be available from January 10.

After last year’s potato scallop, McDonald’s has now brought out pineapple fritters; slices of pineapple covered in a fried coating.

Also following the pineapple trend, a pineapple sundae, with sauce and fruit chunks is also now available.

According to The Australia, McDonalds marketing director Samantha McLeod said they were the “ultimate snack item of the year”.

“Whether you prefer your pineapple served warm or cold, we’re giving our Macca’s fans both this summer to put them to the taste test – we can’t wait to hear what our customers think,” she said.

“With an exciting new pineapple snack and dessert, as well as the latest burger spin and the return of an Aussie favourite, Macca’s is bringing the heat this summer with a menu that promises to deliver great taste and great quality, because nothing goes together better than Macca’s and the Aussie summer.”