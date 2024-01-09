The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

McDonald’s Is Launching Pineapple Fritters, So Goodbye Diet

McDonald’s Is Launching Pineapple Fritters, So Goodbye Diet

We all have our go-to Maccas order, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying to tempt us with new items.

This Summer, McDonald’s has revealed ‘never-before-seen’ items on the fast food chain’s menu which will be available from January 10.

After last year’s potato scallop, McDonald’s has now brought out pineapple fritters; slices of pineapple covered in a fried coating.

Also following the pineapple trend, a pineapple sundae, with sauce and fruit chunks is also now available.

According to The Australia, McDonalds marketing director Samantha McLeod said they were the “ultimate snack item of the year”.

“Whether you prefer your pineapple served warm or cold, we’re giving our Macca’s fans both this summer to put them to the taste test – we can’t wait to hear what our customers think,” she said.

“With an exciting new pineapple snack and dessert, as well as the latest burger spin and the return of an Aussie favourite, Macca’s is bringing the heat this summer with a menu that promises to deliver great taste and great quality, because nothing goes together better than Macca’s and the Aussie summer.”

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show
NEXT STORY

The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

    The Weird And Wonderful Gadgets At The Consumer Electronics Show

    The Consumer Electronics Show for 2024 has hit Las Vegas!
    Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

    Workers WIth Disabilities Fighting Back Against Laws That Allow Below Minimum Wage And Super

    Imagine you were being paid less superannuation and a lower minimum wage than everyone else in this country, and was all perfectly legal.
    Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

    Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

    Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations
    Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

    Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

    A passenger has shared their frustrations after being seated next to a woman using a flashing cable to charge her phone for the entire duration of the six hour overnight flight.
    Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

    Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

    Woolworths has confirmed it will not be selling Australia Day merchandise in 2024.