MasterChef Shares Moving Tribute To Late Judge Jock Zonfrillo

Taking to Instagram, the reality cooking show revealed a wooden bench featuring a plaque dedicated to the late chef in the garden of the Melbourne studio.

“Jock Zonfrillo, ‘In life, you should give more than you take’”, the plaque read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Australia (@masterchefau)

MasterChef fans shared their tributes for Jock in the comments.

“Beautiful. Still difficult not to see him on MasterChef anymore,” one fan commented.

“I can't believe it's been a year,” another said. “My heart is with the MC family today. I shed some tears with the opening show of this season. He is surely missed.”

Jock’s late wife Lauren Fried took to social media to share how she and her two children have adjusted following the loss of Jock.

“Next week will be a year since we lost Jock. I have no idea where that time went,” she said.

“I really did have plans to get more of his projects out but somewhere between trying to find my feet as a solo parent - and just going through long periods of time where I found it really hard to look at videos and photos of Jock - the plan didn't go to plan.”

“Jock's legacy sits in his children and his work, and both have given me a lot of purpose in the last year.

“I've been focusing on the kids and they're going really well, they're thriving actually and found their new normal. I think we created two extraordinary little people there.”

Jimmy Barnes also took to social media to share a tribute to his late friend.

“On the beach before dawn, a lone piper playing in memory of our dear friend Jock Zonfrillo who left us one year ago,” he wrote on X.

“It was a true Scottish morning, cold, wet, windy, sand blowing onto our faces. Yes, you were there.”

The rocker, along with his daughter Mahalia, sang Amazing Grace at Zonfrillo’s funeral in Sydney last year.