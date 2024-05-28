Marathon Mum Says She Planned To Run Over Line With Kids

Brazilian mum Luciana Lourencao posted a video explaining the viral moment when she crossed the finish line of the Presidente Prudente race on May 5.

“We decided to take the girls to the race so that I could cross the finish line with them,” she said, according to a translation by Newsflash.

“I wasn’t competing for money, it was a race in my city, and I thought it would have been really nice and cool to create this moment with the children,” she added.

However, it came as a surprise when Luciana found herself seconds away from being the first woman to cross the finish line.

She insists this is the only reason she did not embrace her children as her husband, Pedro Lourencao, pushed their young daughters moments before she raced across the finish line.

“I needed to get there and that was it. I saw the girls quickly, but I couldn’t stop,” Luciana said in an update to her Instagram.

“The children understood and were not upset. I explained to them that it is very tiring and difficult to run a half marathon,” she added. Pedro added that it has been painful reading the comments slamming in on his “entitled” actions.

“They kept calling me a saboteur. But they should know that it was this ‘saboteur’ who made two calls so that Luciana could participate in the race since registration had ended,” he said.

“I did everything to get her to go. On Sundays, when she goes to train, we are without her, and I am the one who stays with the girls, and I do so with the greatest pleasure,” he added.