Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

It's fun to drive with the fuel light on, see how far you can push it, and see how close to empty you really are.

But it's a dangerous game; you can end up running out of fuel, stranded on the side of the road somewhere in the desert as vultures circle overhead.

This exact scenario didn't happen to Kentucky man, Michael Schlemmer, but he did run out of petrol and had a lucky turn of events thanks to his empty petrol tank.

According to news.com.au, while purchasing gas for his car, he also randomly grabbed a lotto ticket, which netted him 1.5 million dollars.

As Schlemmer explained, “I had 40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas, and bought a ticket.”

He scratched the ticket to reveal he had won 1 million bucks US ($AU 1.5 million), and everyone at the petrol station was ecstatic "I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit…. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning"

Turns out running out of fuel isn't always a bad thing; sometimes it can make you a millionaire.