The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

This wouldn't have happened if he drove an electric.

It's fun to drive with the fuel light on, see how far you can push it, and see how close to empty you really are.

But it's a dangerous game; you can end up running out of fuel, stranded on the side of the road somewhere in the desert as vultures circle overhead.

This exact scenario didn't happen to Kentucky man, Michael Schlemmer, but he did run out of petrol and had a lucky turn of events thanks to his empty petrol tank.

According to news.com.au, while purchasing gas for his car, he also randomly grabbed a lotto ticket, which netted him 1.5 million dollars.

As Schlemmer explained, “I had 40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas, and bought a ticket.”

He scratched the ticket to reveal he had won 1 million bucks US ($AU 1.5 million), and everyone at the petrol station was ecstatic "I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit…. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning"

Turns out running out of fuel isn't always a bad thing; sometimes it can make you a millionaire.

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL
NEXT STORY

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

The coaches at the centre of the Hawthorn racism scandal say they have been ‘vindicated’ after the AFL formally closed its investigation into claims of bullying and coercion of Indigenous players.
RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has suggested Aussies should either find a flatmate or move back home with their parents to bring down rent prices, which are expected to rise even further.
Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and now, according to ethics expert Howard Whitton, they're spoiled as well.
82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

It has been reported that Al Pacino, 82, is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
Australia Is Getting Their Own Version Of The Office in 2024

Australia Is Getting Their Own Version Of The Office in 2024

Prime Video has announced that The Office is headed Down Under.