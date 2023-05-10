The Project

Man Driving A Jet Ski Pulled Over By Police On Highway And It's Apparently Perfectly Legal In America

No one has ever met a jet ski owner with a healthy sense of entitlement, and a man in the US has reiterated this point pretty clearly.

The man was pulled over on Highway 98 in Daphne, Alabama, literally driving his jet ski as if it were a motorbike.

The jet ski was bright yellow with hot pink stripes down the side of it, so naturally, he probably wanted more people to see it than just those lucky ducks at the beach.

He didn't have a helmet on, but no one wears a helmet when they're on a jet ski in the water, so why would they wear one whilst driving it full throttle on a highway?

The Daphne Police Department found him after they received multiple 911 calls reporting him.

The police discovered that the jet ski was street-legal, which is lucky for him and baffling for the rest of us.

He was sent on his way with a warning and told to purchase a helmet, which seems like instructions he is too cool to follow.

It's hard to see what the moral of the story is here, but it is not hard to see just how radical that yellow and pink jet ski is in and out of water.

Image: Daphne Police Department

