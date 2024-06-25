Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Share Photo From The Set Of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Not only will Lindsay and Jamie Lee be returning as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess, they will be joined again by early 2000s heartthrob Chad Michael Murray.

The sequel will pick up years after Tess and Anna underwent their life changing body swap, and will follow Anna as she navigates her relationship with her own daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Other original cast members Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also be returning.

Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto will also be joining the cast in yet to be announced roles.

The photo of Lindsay and Jamie Lee sitting outside their trailers was shared with the caption “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Lohan confirmed the sequel to the beloved 2003 film earlier this year, saying she was “excited” to work with the oscar-winner again.