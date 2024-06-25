The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Share Photo From The Set Of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis Share Photo From The Set Of ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Filming has officially started on the much-anticipated Freaky Friday 2, with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis sharing a photo holding hands on set.

Not only will Lindsay and Jamie Lee be returning as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess, they will be joined again by early 2000s heartthrob Chad Michael Murray. 

The sequel will pick up years after Tess and Anna underwent their life changing body swap, and will follow Anna as she navigates her relationship with her own daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter. 

Other original cast members Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also be returning. 

Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto will also be joining the cast in yet to be announced roles. 

The photo of Lindsay and Jamie Lee sitting outside their trailers was shared with the caption “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Lohan confirmed the sequel to the beloved 2003 film earlier this year, saying she was “excited” to work with the oscar-winner again.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early
NEXT STORY

It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early

Advertisement

Related Articles

It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early

It’s Official: Aussies Like To Dine Out Early

Dining data shows that Aussie’s prefer earlier reservations, with 6pm the most coveted booking time when it comes to dining out.
Qatar Airways Named Best Airline For 2024, But It's Not Good News For Qantas

Qatar Airways Named Best Airline For 2024, But It's Not Good News For Qantas

Qatar Airways has been named Best Airline in the World for 2024, bumping last year's winner Singapore Airlines down to second place, while Qantas dropped down to place 24th.
Two People Arrested For Blackmailing F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Family

Two People Arrested For Blackmailing F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's Family

Two men have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing the family of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.
Tasmania's Mona Hangs Picasso Collection In Female Toilet In Response To Lawsuit

Tasmania's Mona Hangs Picasso Collection In Female Toilet In Response To Lawsuit

Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art has hung up part of its Picasso art collection in a female toilet cubicle following a court ruling the museum must admit men to a female-only exhibition on the grounds of discrimination.
Victoria Will Start Trialling Pill Testing At Music Festivals

Victoria Will Start Trialling Pill Testing At Music Festivals

An 18-month pill testing trial will start in Victoria in time for the summer music festival season.