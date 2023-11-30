Lavish $89 Million Wedding Dubbed ‘Wedding Of The Century’

The wedding has taken over social media, with footage of the luxurious rehearsal dinner perplexing users as to how the bride and groom, Madelaine Brockway Jacob LaGrone, could afford such an expensive event.

An abundance of floral arrangements, a private soirée at Chanel’s Haute Couture Headquarters in Paris (including personalised tweed pouches with crystals for close friends), a live orchestra, a private Maroon 5 concert, private jets for guests and accommodation, all drive the cost well up into the multi-millions.

While no price tag has been officially confirmed, it’s been estimated the event came in at about $59 million USD, around $89 million AUD.

Madelaine Brockway, described as a car dealership heiress on social media, has remained relatively private before the wedding, with some speculating the grandiose event was a jumping point for a career as an influencer.

Interest in the wedding grew after Brockway’s week-long bachelorette party at the exclusive Amangiri resort in the Utah desert, with daily party themes including “Pretty in Pink”, “Aliens Amongst Us”, “Golden Hour” and “Marie Antoinette”.

Despite the wedding gaining traction on pretty much every social media platform, many are quick to point out that they have no idea how a seemingly normal couple could afford such a luxury ceremony.