Kourtney Kardashian Called "Gross" For Putting Food On Bathroom Floor (And Toilet Lid)

Fans on social media have slammed reality star Kourtney Kardashian, brandishing her as "unhygienic" after a "disgusting" Instagram post.

The social influencer shared an image of her tiled bathroom floor covered in plates of food.

A half-eaten burger and a glass of water can be seen on top of a toilet, while a bag of chips and a dirty towel lay under the toilet next to the bath.

Food can even be seen in what looks like a soap holder on the bathroom wall.

Many of the Poosh founder's followers shared their disgust in the comments.

"Food in the bathroom is not the move 🤢," one user said.

"U got food on the toilet??? That's disgusting," another said, sharing their disgust.