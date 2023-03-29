The Project

Kourtney Kardashian Called "Gross" For Putting Food On Bathroom Floor (And Toilet Lid)

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian has been slammed on social media after sharing a picture of her bathroom floor covered with food.

Fans on social media have slammed reality star Kourtney Kardashian, brandishing her as "unhygienic" after a "disgusting" Instagram post.

The social influencer shared an image of her tiled bathroom floor covered in plates of food.

A half-eaten burger and a glass of water can be seen on top of a toilet, while a bag of chips and a dirty towel lay under the toilet next to the bath.

Food can even be seen in what looks like a soap holder on the bathroom wall.

Many of the Poosh founder's followers shared their disgust in the comments.

"Food in the bathroom is not the move 🤢," one user said.

"U got food on the toilet??? That's disgusting," another said, sharing their disgust.

