Kmart To Crackdown On Returns And Will Require Customers To Have Receipt

Previously, customers have been able to receive refunds without a receipt by proving their identity.

The retail giant will now require customers to have proof of purchase to receive a refund for a change of mind.

“Previously, stores were able to give customers a change of mind refund without a receipt if proof of identity was provided,” a company memo said.

“However, this option is being removed, and customers will require a receipt.

“From next week a poster will be displayed in stores. However, please remind customers to retain their receipts.” Items need to be in their original packaging and be in resalable condition and must be returned within 60 days of purchase or 365 days if you are a OnePass member.

Customers returning faulty items will be able to receive a refund without a receipt.

The change will also be rolled out in Target stores.

“In line with most major retailers in Australia, Kmart and Target will be enforcing its returns policy and requiring proof of purchase for ‘change of mind’ returns,” a Kmart and Target spokesperson said.

“We are communicating this change extensively across multiple customer touchpoints to ensure our customers are well-informed ahead of this change coming into effect.” Online receipts, Flybuy statements and Buy Now Pay Later statements will also be accepted.

On a Facebook post, some shoppers have suggested to take photos of receipts to have a digital copy in case they misplace their physical ones.

“You can still go to the original store, and they will look up the receipt for you if you give them the date and time (of the purchase),” another customer wrote.

However, Kmart staff will require a bank statement or proof of purchase when conducting a receipt search.