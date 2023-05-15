Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

You may have seen in the news the heroic actions of High Schooler Dillon Reeves, who noticed his bus driver had lost consciousness, and Dillon, through being attentive and some quick thinking, saved a bus full of fellow classmates.

Well, a new report from CBS unveiled why Dillon was the first child to come to the driver's aid; Dillon reportedly was the only child on the bus not looking at his phone.

His parents had refused Dillon a phone, Dillon saying, "My parents are old school".

And while he may be missing out on the latest TikTok trend, because of this, he will be able to miss out on TikTok trends for years to come, or at least until his parents finally get him a phone.

When interviewed by CBS, Dillon's father, Steve, responded, "What else are you going to do when you don't have a phone? You're going to look at people; you're going to notice stuff. You're going to look out the window. It's a very powerful lesson, maybe a change-the-world kind of lesson."

So parents of kids who are pestering for a phone, print this out and show it to them, by not having a phone, you may make news around the world.

And for everyone reading this on a bus right now, maybe put it down and look around at your fellow commuters; actually, on second thought, don't make eye contact, especially with that guy a few seats back; he seems like he is looking for a fight, better just keep on scrolling.

Image: CBS News