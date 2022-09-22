The Project

John Farnham Moved To Rehab Facility Following Cancer Surgery

Australian singing legend John Farnham has been moved to a rehab facility as he recovers from cancer surgery.

The 73-year-old underwent a 12-hour operation in August to remove a cancerous growth from his mouth.

In a statement on Thursday, the singer's family said Farnham's condition was progressing well and his medical team were pleased with his recovery.

Wife Jill and sons Rob and James revealed Farnham was moved out of intensive care and on to a general ward a couple of weeks ago.

"Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful," the family said in a statement.

"Our family is so very grateful to all the remarkable teams of Victorian medical professionals who have taken such good care of John.

"These outcomes are a credit to their dedication, skills and compassion."

The family also thanked thousands of well-wishers who left messages on a website dedicated to Farnham.

"Being surrounded by this much love and support has meant the world to us all. Thank you," they said.

Before his surgery, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis was something many people faced each day "and countless others have walked this path before me".

His diagnosis came three years after he suffered a health scare and was hospitalised with a severe kidney infection.

Farnham shot to the top of the charts with his 1986 album Whispering Jack.

It produced one of the nation's best-known anthems, You're the Voice, and propelled Farnham to hero status.

