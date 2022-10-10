The Project

Japan Finally Opens Borders To International Tourists After Two Years Of Isolation

Japan has reopened its borders to tourists, becoming one of the last counties in the world to do so after COVID-19 isolation.

Pack your bags if you’ve been waiting to head to Japan, as today’s the day the borders have reopened to tourists.

Japan will reinstate visa-free travel to dozens of countries.

The only requirement remaining is a negative result from a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before departure, except for those who can certify that they have been vaccinated three times at a minimum.

Children under 18 who travel with triple-vaccinated parents/guardians are also exempt from the test.

Japan’s ​​prime minister Fumio Kishida is counting on tourism to help reinvigorate the economy and reap some benefits from Japan’s currency, the yen, sliding to a 24-year low.

However, Japanese nationals are concerned an influx of tourists could be difficult as employment levels slumped due to low rates of tourism.

Hotel employment dropped by 22 per cent between 2019 and 2021, according to government data.

