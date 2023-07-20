The Project

Italy Issues Extreme Weather Warnings Across The Country

The Italian government has issued extreme weather warnings for 16 cities, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 49 degrees.

Climate scientists at the European Space Agency say temperatures could reach “potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe” as a heatwave bakes the continent.

Experts believe that temperatures could reach 48 degrees in Sicily and Sardinia, with Rome expected to reach 44 degrees.

The authorities are strongly urging the public to stay hydrated, avoid sunlight during the hours of 11am and 6pm and to eat light meals.

The ESA has also warned that the heat wave has only just begun with more extreme weather set to hit Spain, France, Germany and Poland.

This comes as Europe is expecting record numbers of tourist post-pandemic.

Unlike Australia, a lot of infrastructure in Europe is not built to withstand such high temperatures, with many places not having aircon.

More than 61,000 people died during a heat wave that roasted Europe last year.

The current heatwave has been named after the mythological three-headed dog that guards hell, “Cerberus”.

