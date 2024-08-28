The Project

IDF Says It Has Rescued Hamas Hostage

Israeli special forces have recovered an Israeli hostage from a tunnel in southern Gaza in "a complex rescue operation", more than 10 months after he was abducted by Hamas-led gunmen.

The military on Tuesday said 52-year-old Qaid Farhan Alkadi, a member of the Bedouin community in southern Israel who worked as a security guard on a kibbutz near the Gaza border, had been transferred to hospital and his condition was stable.

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Alkadi had been rescued in an underground tunnel but gave no details of the operation, citing the security of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip and Israeli forces.

A military official told Reuters soldiers were operating in the area where Alkadi was found, navigating a complex underground system where hostages were suspected to be held alongside militants and explosives.

"Farhan was found by the troops when he was alone, and was rescued from the tunnel," the official said.

"As part of the preparations for the operation, lessons were learned from previous events and encounters with hostages."

Israeli media quoted Alkadi as saying he had not seen the sun for almost eight months, and that another hostage who was with him for two months had "died next to me".

The operation was hailed by Israeli leaders, desperate for good news almost a year into a grinding military campaign against Hamas during which pressure has mounted on the government to do more to bring over 100 hostages back home.

Crayola has trademarked the “slightly earthy” smell of its crayons.
Glen Powell isn't one to be pitted against his peers and has clapped back at a producer who said he was better than Ryan Gosling, responding 'I'm just Glen.'
With the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves on the rise, the question of whether shorts are appropriate workplace attire remains divisive.
A 5-year-old boy has shattered a 3,500-year-old jar at a museum, and an image of the cracked artifact has gone viral online, sparking debate online over who is to blame.
Catcher Danny Jansen has made Major League Baseball history after a two-month delay of a match between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays meant he played for both teams in the same game.