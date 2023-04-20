The Project

Hustle Culture Is Leading Aussies To Suffer The Great Burnout

The term ‘burnout’ gets thrown around a lot.

But behind the buzz is a serious condition.

It’s a syndrome brought on by chronic mismanaged workplace stress- but it goes far beyond the usual symptoms of stress.

Being burnt out means feeling empty and exhausted, despondent and often without any hope that things will change.

There are three core symptoms, psychologist Dr Suzy Green explained.

"A sense of physical and emotional exhaustion, a sense of cynicism towards work and a lowered sense of accomplishment," she said.

While burnout isn’t exactly contagious, it is spreading.

Fifty per cent of workers reported being exhausted in their job, in what’s been coined ‘The Great Burnout’.

Post-pandemic, Australian workers are in poorer psychical and mental health; in fact, one-third of prime-aged workers (aged 25-55) have considered quitting.

It’s a toxic cocktail Sally McGrath is all too familiar with.

After recovering from three separate burnouts herself, she’s now helping others as a burnout coach.

"The first time I eliminated some work from my schedule, the second time I took a holiday, and, hoping that would fix my burnout, and the third time it stopped me in my tracks,"McGrath said.

So how do we future-proof our workforce and stop the burnout spread?

