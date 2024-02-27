Hungry Jack’s Launches New ‘Burger Bites’ Snack To Very Mixed Opinions

Described as having “All the great tastes of your favourite burger now inside a delicious bite,” the snack has divided opinion among fast food aficionados.

Hungry Jack’s Marketing Director, Luke Pavan, said, “Hungry Jack's burgers are known for their iconic, smoky, flame-grilled flavour.”

“We’re excited to introduce a new way for customers to satisfy those big burger cravings in a bite-sized snack, perfect for when you’re on the go,” Mr Pavan said.

"We're always looking for new ways to create craveable snacking experiences that are distinct to Hungry Jack's."

Burger Bites are available in a 20-pack for $5.95 or in a cup with medium chips for $4.25.

Burger Bites will be available nationwide from Hungry Jack’s stores starting February 27.