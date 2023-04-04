Hugh Jackman Reveals New Skin Cancer Scare

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman has revealed a new skin cancer scare to fans in a video on social media after undergoing two biopsies.

The Aussie explained that his doctor noticed “two little things” that could be basal cell carcinoma, the most common and least dangerous form of skin cancer.

“Hey, guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” he said, wearing a bandage on his nose.

“I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor – she’s awesome – and she saw two little things, which could be basal cell carcinoma or not. She’ll let me know in two or three days, and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know.''

“Just to remind you, Basal Cells in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.”

Jackman then urged his fans to ensure they were safe when out in the sun, making sure to wear sunscreen.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it,” he said.

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. Put some sunscreen on.

“You’ll still have an incredible time out there, all right? Please be safe.”