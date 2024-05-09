How You Text Can Give Away If You're Gen Z, Millennial Or A Boomer

TikToker Tyler Morgan shared a video explaining that he had been observing the way his friends and colleagues of various ages use their phones.

Morgan found that most Millennials type using two thumbs or use the one-handed swipe feature. Gen Z does the same, but much faster.

Generation X and Boomers typically use one finger and start using their index finger at a certain age.

"Age 65+ is where you start doing this thing," said Morgan, holding the phone with one hand and using his index finger to type.

Gen Z is no stranger to calling out behaviours that show your age, particularly when it comes to slang and fashion.

TikToker Allegra Miles gave a lesson in the vernacular of youths these days, comparing it to Millennial terminology.

Popular slang such as 'YOLO' (short for 'You Only Live Once'), 'game', 'slay', 'on point' and 'vibe' used by Millennials have now been replaced with the new vernacular.

Allegra explained those terms are used by those in their late twenties and early forties.

People who use 'vibe' should use 'type beat' instead, according to the 21-year-old TikToker.

"This one might seem a little abstract but it makes sense in my brain and that's 'vibe' to 'type beat'," she said.

"You could say, 'The restaurant has a really intimate vibe' or you could say 'It's a chill Italian-type beat'." Instead of using 'on point', you should use 'locked in,' and instead of YOLO, to use 'F*** it, we ball.'

Allegra added that instead of using 'slay', used to describe when someone has done something amazing, the youths have started saying 'eat' or 'ate'.

For example, if you see your friend wearing a stunning outfit, you can say that 'she ate.'

"I like all of these terms, I'm not saying one is better than the other, it's just things in my life I've observed have changed over the years."

The video, viewed more than 189,000 times, had many thanking the creator for illuminating them as to what these terms mean.

"This teacher says thank you," one woman wrote, while another person added, "I've never heard type beat in my life, I'm 31 for reference."

"As a millennial, thanks for keeping me up on the 'lingo,'" another wrote, while another said, "I've never felt older."

"Gen X here. Staring blankly. Did not understand one word," another wrote.