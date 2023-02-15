Hospitality Review Website Zomato Shuts Down Australian Operations, Upsetting Aussie Foodies

Its Aussie website displays the message, “It’s time to say goodbye.”

The review site now only services India and the United Arab Emirates.

In October 2020, the website announced that it was going to be withdrawing from its Australian branch due to the pandemic, but it still reimagined live.

But this week it has officially closed and can no longer be accessed.

It has also withdrawn from other countries, including New Zealand, UK, USA, the Philippines, Indonesia, Portugal, Qatar, Ireland, Lebanon, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Singapore and Malaysia.

Its food delivery services have also ceased in 225 Indian cities due to a lack of activity.

This follows a reported loss of Rs 3.4 billion ($5.8 million AUD) in December 2022.