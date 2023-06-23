Hasbro Confirms Furby’s Are Making A Comeback

A new generation of kids are about to experience the horror of owning a Furby after toy giant Hasbro announced the iconic 90s pet is making a return.

Hasbro announced the news in a statement, revealing a new smaller, more colourful version of the gibberish-talking animatronic pet.

Hasbro said Furby’s comeback marks the iconic toy’s milestone anniversary.

“For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby’s power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave,” Kristin McKay, vice president and general manager with Hasbro, said in a statement.

The new version of the Furby is available for pre-order on Amazon for $119.

According to Jim Silver, a toy industry expert and CEO of Toys, Tots, Pets & More, an industry review website, the comeback of the Furby isn’t surprising.

“Furby came out 25 years ago. Kids playing with it were six to eight years old at the time and are in their early 30s now. They’re the perfect demographic to target as parents with young kids who would remember Furby and want to introduce it to their kids,” Silver told CNN.